Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Decreases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.6% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Stryker by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.88.

Stryker stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.75. The stock had a trading volume of 42,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,768. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.22. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $190.54 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

