Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 133.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $933,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,753,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,344,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.74. 4,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,955. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

