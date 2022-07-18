Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,088,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.62. 882,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,104,314. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.31.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.