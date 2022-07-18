Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,833 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Oracle by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 57,881 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Oracle by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 5,353 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 60,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,705,891. The company has a market cap of $189.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

