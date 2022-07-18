Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 199 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $395,149,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,385,000 after purchasing an additional 504,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.7 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

