Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives 16.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 16.45.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 1.0 %

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at 3.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of 7.35. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of 3.53 and a 52 week high of 21.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 39.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 67,059 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 1,866.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,264 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 740,579 shares in the last quarter.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.