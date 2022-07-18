Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Position Decreased by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Roku accounts for about 0.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Roku by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku Stock Up 6.8 %

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROKU traded up $5.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.67. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.