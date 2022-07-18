Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for about 2.0% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $77.98 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

