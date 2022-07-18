Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 57000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rover Metals Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Rover Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

