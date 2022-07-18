Royal Bank of Canada Cuts IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Price Target to GBX 380

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 515 ($6.13) to GBX 380 ($4.52) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IHP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 540 ($6.42) to GBX 480 ($5.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 580 ($6.90) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of IHP stock opened at GBX 245 ($2.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £811.74 million and a P/E ratio of 1,531.25. IntegraFin has a twelve month low of GBX 207.20 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 610.50 ($7.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 279.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 385.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other news, insider Rita Dhut bought 15,000 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £43,800 ($52,093.24).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

