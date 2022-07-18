Royal Bank of Canada Increases CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $110.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.16.

CF opened at $84.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.43.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

