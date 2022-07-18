Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Up 82.9% in June

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Rating) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the June 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 980,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

NYSE:RY traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.89. 32,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

About Royal Bank of Canada



Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

