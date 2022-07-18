Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Up 82.9% in June

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the June 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 980,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

NYSE:RY traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.89. 32,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.