Royal Bank of Canada Trims Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Target Price to C$15.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WDOFF traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,019. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

