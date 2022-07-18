Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Trading Up 8.1%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) was up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.43 and last traded at $35.40. Approximately 87,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,718,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

