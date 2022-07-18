RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RPT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

NYSE RPT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 363,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $857.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $8,562,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $200,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

