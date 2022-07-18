Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Short Interest Down 28.0% in June

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubius Therapeutics

In related news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 30,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,720,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,817.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,602,000 after acquiring an additional 708,647 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,648,000 after acquiring an additional 631,892 shares in the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,387,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 88.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,630,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUBY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.85. 743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,184. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

