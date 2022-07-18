S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Receives $595.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $595.00.

SCPPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 625 ($7.43) to GBX 595 ($7.08) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital Stock Down 2.7 %

SCPPF stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.