Safe One Day Trading Volume Tops $212,312.00 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $257.03 million and $212,312.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $12.34 or 0.00055596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

