SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 270.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 321.4% against the dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $8,959.24 and approximately $126.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00136874 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000808 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

