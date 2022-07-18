Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($141.41) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €150.00 ($151.52) price objective on Safran in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($95.96) target price on Safran in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($126.26) target price on Safran in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($138.38) target price on Safran in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of Safran stock traded up €3.22 ($3.25) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €103.94 ($104.99). The stock had a trading volume of 891,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €95.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €102.99. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($67.85) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($93.29).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.