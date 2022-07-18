Sage Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,941,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $50.08 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,641 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.