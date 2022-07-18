Sage Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,825,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,058,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,721,000 after purchasing an additional 748,096 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,981,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,053,000 after purchasing an additional 357,699 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 132.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 334,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 190,504 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after buying an additional 174,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULV traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.43. 509,000 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50.

