Sage Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.77. 4,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,800. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

