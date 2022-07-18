Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,228,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,228,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,756 shares of company stock valued at $12,936,320. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.02. The stock had a trading volume of 84,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a PE ratio of 165.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.