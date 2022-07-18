Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSL. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target (up from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$7.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$11.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.90.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.46%.

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 871,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,961,607.10.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

