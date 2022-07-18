Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €165.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($165.00) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($145.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($135.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($145.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($119.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of SU opened at €117.56 ($117.56) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €121.51 and its 200-day moving average is €139.02. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($64.88) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($76.34).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

