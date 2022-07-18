Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,238 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,210.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,127,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,738 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,588,000 after purchasing an additional 765,250 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $60.77. 9,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,401. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average is $67.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

