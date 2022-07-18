Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 116,722 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 82,103 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,091,000 after acquiring an additional 282,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,448. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

