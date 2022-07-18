Scotiabank Boosts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$14.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.77.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 5.64. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.29 and a 12 month high of C$12.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.44.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$285.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$273.30 million. Analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total value of C$2,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,340 shares in the company, valued at C$2,215,476.90. In related news, Senior Officer Bruno P. Geremia sold 100,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total transaction of C$1,110,000.00. Also, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total value of C$2,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,340 shares in the company, valued at C$2,215,476.90. Insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $5,059,000 over the last 90 days.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

