Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jul 18th, 2022

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBFGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 291,800 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the June 15th total of 421,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 416.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCTBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 95 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Securitas AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Securitas AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Securitas AB (publ) stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268. Securitas AB has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $17.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

About Securitas AB (publ)

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

