Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Buys 1,833 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.5% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Insider Activity

Comcast Price Performance

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $186.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.