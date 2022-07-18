Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $91.62 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average is $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

