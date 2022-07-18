Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up 1.7% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $70.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

