Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $492,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $36.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.