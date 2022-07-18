Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Purchases Shares of 5,070 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 303.9% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,063 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 34,851.6% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aflac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,975,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.11. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $46.13.

