Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Reduces Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $199.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $235.36.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.