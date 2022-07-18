Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 1,484 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of State Street by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in State Street by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of State Street by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $66.77 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.21.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.