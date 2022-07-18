Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 1,619 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Nucor comprises 1.8% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.73.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $112.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

