Security National Bank of SO Dak Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Security National Bank of SO Dak decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,180 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 518,659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agincourt Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 661,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,036,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $86.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.09. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.