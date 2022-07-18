Security National Bank of SO Dak Sells 430 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $281,000. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 104,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 162.2% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $199.75 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

