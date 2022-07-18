Security National Bank of SO Dak Sells 950 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Security National Bank of SO Dak trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $179.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.