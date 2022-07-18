Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Down to $10.23

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.23, but opened at $10.00. Seer shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 460 shares changing hands.

Seer Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $650.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24.

Get Seer alerts:

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Seer had a negative net margin of 794.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Seer’s revenue for the quarter was up 5241.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seer

In other Seer news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $35,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Seer news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $35,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $72,928.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,668 shares of company stock worth $638,510. Corporate insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Seer

(Get Rating)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.