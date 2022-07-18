Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the June 15th total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shawcor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAWLF remained flat at $3.95 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAWLF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Shawcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities raised Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

