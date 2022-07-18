SHIELD Reaches Market Cap of $79,515.63 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $79,515.63 and $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

