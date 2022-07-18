Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.44. 3,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,765,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHLS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.31.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.40 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

Insider Activity

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 43,073 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,793,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

