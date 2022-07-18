Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LON MWE traded up GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 57.95 ($0.69). The company had a trading volume of 140,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,192. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a twelve month low of GBX 43.06 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.80 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.31 million and a PE ratio of 1,931.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.09.

Get M.T.I Wireless Edge alerts:

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

(Get Rating)

Read More

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.