Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of LON MWE traded up GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 57.95 ($0.69). The company had a trading volume of 140,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,192. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a twelve month low of GBX 43.06 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.80 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.31 million and a PE ratio of 1,931.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.09.
About M.T.I Wireless Edge
