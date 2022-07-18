Short Interest in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Declines By 29.6%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,400 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 592,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.99. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,422. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.10. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 231.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

