Short Interest in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Decreases By 37.7%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChromaDex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChromaDex news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau bought 60,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,925,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,564.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChromaDex Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,012,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 1,004.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 382,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 206,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,895. The company has a market cap of $116.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.78. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 81.32% and a negative net margin of 39.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

