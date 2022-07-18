Short Interest in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Decreases By 37.7%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChromaDex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ChromaDex news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau bought 60,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,925,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,564.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ChromaDex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 206,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,895. The company has a market cap of $116.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.78. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 81.32% and a negative net margin of 39.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ChromaDex
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
