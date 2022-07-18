Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Drops By 32.3%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Citigroup cut CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.
CLP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 61,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,182. CLP has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.
CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CLP (CLPHY)
