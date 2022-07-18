Short Interest in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Decreases By 35.4%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,083 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $120,446,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 459.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,577 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,386. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

