Short Interest in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Decreases By 35.4%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.
In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,386. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
